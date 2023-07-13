Media: ‘Prigozhin’s firms have won 9 government contracts since Wagner’s march on Moscow’

From the day of the march of Wagner group are Moscathen abruptly interrupted on the orders of their boss, about the change of course and the future of Yevgeny Prigozhin many assumptions have been made. It was said that he had taken refuge in Belaruswhich was located in one safe housethen that was returned to his homelandbut also that the men of Moscow were looking for him to make him pay dearly for betrayal against Vladimir Putin. Today, however, according to reports from the television station Rtvithe sudden u-turn of the paramilitaries of the chef the Putin may have found its explanation. And it is an economic explanation.

According to reports from the TV channel, companies linked to Prigozhin have in fact won the bid nine government contracts for 1.06 billion rubles ($11.7 million) since the day of the uprising last month. The contracts are related to catering of various institutions and were all signed after 24 June. TO Prodfutservis LLC the most lucrative contract went, worth 705 million rubles to provide meals for public schools in the town of Mytishchi, north of Moscow, for the two-year period 2023-2025. Other contracts are instead to supply meals to hospitals, clinics and summer camps for children.

A decision that clashes with the narrative of a total break between Putin and the man who for years has put his contractors at the service of the Kremlin in dozens of countries around the world. The version provided by Rtvi, if confirmed, would fuel one of the many hypotheses that have emerged in recent weeks regarding what happened during the march on Moscow: the one according to which Prigozhin agreed to stop his advance, which risked compromising the power and popular support for the president, in exchange for important economic benefits.