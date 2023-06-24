Home » Natalia Curvelo turns on the networks with sensual photographs
News

by admin
The vallenato music singer Natalia Curvelo left her followers speechless by publishing some photos wearing a sexy corset black on his Instagram account.

You know it… With me it is different”says the young woman in the description of the two photographs in which she appears lying on a bed, scantily clad and posing sensually.

Natalia Curvelo’s photographs generated all kinds of comments. Some users criticized her for showing herself that way and others took the opportunity to praise her career and highlight her beautiful body.

“This woman fascinates me, she is beautiful from all angles”, “My queen Morena you are more beautiful every day” y What my God does when he is happy”, were some of the comments.

The singer has stood out for being one of the figures of the current female vallenato and for her extravagant and original look.

