Nation Alliance campaign coordination committee met

The Nation Alliance Campaign Coordination Board, consisting of the staff of CHP, IYI Party, Democracy and Atılım (DEVA) Party, Democrat Party, Future Party, and Felicity Party, came together at CHP Headquarters today. According to the written statement made tonight by the CHP Headquarters; At the meeting, discussions were held and decisions were made on how to coordinate the Presidential Election Runoff Campaign. HOW THEY WORK […]

