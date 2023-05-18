Elmec 3D celebrates its fifth anniversary with the new website

In these first five years, the company totaled 1630 hours of design, 400 hours of training and 5130 kg of 3D printed material. Now he looks to the future to expand his client portfolio and offer innovative solutions

On the occasion of fifth anniversary of his birth, Elmec 3Dthe Business Unit of Elmec Informatica that operates in the Additive Manufacturing sector, announces the launch of its new website (www.elmec3d.com) designed to reflect the new visual identity of the brand, which has evolved over the past few years reflecting the company’s growth and innovation in the 3D printing industry. The design is modern and elegant, and implements a new tree designed to offer users easy and intuitive navigation. On the new site you can find all the information relating to the 3D printing machines sold by the company and the services offered, including technical support and training.

Elmec 3D looks to the future of Additive Manufacturing with innovation and value-added services

In these first five years of activity Elmec 3D has been able to build a solid team motivated to consolidate the company’s position in the additive manufacturing sector in Italy. The results confirmed this vision, so much so that it reached a total 1630 hours of design, 400 hours of training and 5130 kg of 3D printed material. With the experience acquired in the first five years of life, the company is now looking to the future with the aim of expand the customer portfolio specializing in value added services to best respond to market demands with innovative solutions.

“It is an important milestone for Elmec 3D which is blowing out its fifth candle today”, he declared Martina Ballerio, BU Manager of Elmec 3D “We wanted to celebrate it by presenting ourselves to the world with a new site, a skin that we have sewn onto ourselves, in which appearance and substance coincide. We want to tell what additive manufacturing is for us: possibilities, innovation, competitive advantage, future.”