Demonic possession or schizophrenia attack? How does the Church distinguish them?

Find out how the Church deals with the distinction between a bout of schizophrenia and alleged demonic possession.

In the field of mental illnessthe experience of psychotic symptoms can be interpreted in different ways. While the psychiatry consider theschizophrenia attack As a medical condition, some religious beliefs attribute these symptoms to an alleged condition demonic possession. This distinction between clinical and spiritual aspects raises important questions about how the Church addresses and distinguishes between schizophrenia and demonic possession.

Demonic possession.

The clinical perspective of schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is a complex mental illness characterized by psychotic symptoms, including hallucinations, delusions, disorganized speeches e bizarre behaviors. Mental health experts use well-defined diagnostic criteria to identify and treat this condition. The diagnosis of schizophrenia is based on observing the symptoms, taking the patient’s history, and ruling out other possible causes.

The Church’s Perspective on Demonic Possession

The Catholic Church and other religious traditions believe in the possibility of demonic possession, which is regarded as the influence or occupation of a person by one evil spirit. According to the Church, a priest skilled in exorcisms can be called upon to assess whether a person is suffering from alleged demonic possession.

Patient being treated by a psychiatrist.

Criteria for evaluating demonic possession

The Church has established specific criteria for evaluating alleged demonic possession. These criteria include knowledge of unknown languagesthe superhuman strengththe revelation of hidden information it’s a strong reaction to sacred objects. An exorcist priest will conduct a thorough investigation to rule out any natural or psychological causes before concluding on the alleged possession.

Involvement of the multidisciplinary team

When a person has symptoms that could be interpreted as signs of demonic possession, the Church often advises involving a multidisciplinary team. This team includes mental health professionals, such as psychiatrists and psychologists, along with priests experienced in exorcisms. The goal is to carefully examine the individual from different perspectives and consider both clinical and spiritual aspects.

Prudent and balanced approach

The Church takes a prudent and balanced approach in distinguishing between schizophrenia and demonic possession. It recognizes the importance of a thorough medical evaluation and encourages psychotherapeutic and pharmacological treatment for psychotic conditions. At the same time, it recognizes the possibility of spiritual events and offers the support of priests experienced in exorcisms when needed.

Sources:

American Psychiatric Association. (2013). Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (5th ed.). The Vatican. (2014). “Pastoral Guidelines for Fostering Spiritual Health.” Gallagher, T. B. (2018). “Differentiating Mental Illness from Demonic Possession.” In Oxford Research Encyclopedia of Religion and Mental Health.

Read also: Those who live alone have a higher risk of suffering from mental disorders