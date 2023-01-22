Thanks to the efforts of the Governor of Risaralda, the National Government, headed by the Minister of Labor with delegated presidential functions, Gloria Inés Ramírez, and the Director of the National Disaster Risk Management Unit, Javier Parra, assumed the commitment to contribute of 6,450 million pesos for the reconstruction of all the pedestrian bridges that were affected by the flooding of the San Juan River in Mistrató.

The announcement was made at the end of the visit made by these senior officials to the village of Geguadas, together with the Director of the Unit for Victims Patricia Tobón, and the Director of the Department of Social Prosperity Cielo Rusinque, who together with the Governor of Risaralda Victor Manuel Tamayo Vargas listened to the communities that were left incommunicado by a flood that occurred in the early morning of January 14, which left 14 bridges, including pedestrian and vehicular, affected, 10 of them with total loss.

At the meeting, the Governor of Risaralda delivered more than 600 food aid to the indigenous families that were affected in the area and the Director of Social Prosperity promised to send new aid by the Government of President Gustavo Petro at the end of the week.

Another of the commitments made with the indigenous communities is the allocation of resources so that these same communities can provide the workforce for the reconstruction of the bridges and the improvement of the access roads to the corregimiento of San Antonio del Chamí, the place where the Embera indigenous reservations are located.

In order to recover the 2 vehicular bridges, progress will be made in carrying out geological studies, given the degree of affectation and through an agreement with the Government, the improvement works will be carried out.

Faced with crop losses, Minister Gloria Inés Ramírez said that a care route will be initiated and also the recovery of the 9 affected schools, for which the start of the School Feeding Program will be key from next January 30.