National Day Celebrations: Inspiring Confidence and Striding Towards the Future

Celebrate the National Day and stride towards the future

Unity is strength, and confidence is stronger than gold. At the reception celebrating the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that “we must strengthen our confidence, inspire our spirit, and work together in unity,” inspiring and motivating hundreds of millions of people to forge ahead on a new journey, a new era of meritorious service. Celebrate the National Day and stride towards the future.

In the past few days, various regions have held various activities to demonstrate development achievements and strengthen confidence in moving forward; various regions have intensified efforts to ensure the supply and stable prices of people’s livelihood commodities. During the holidays, cultural tourism and catering consumption are in strong demand, boosting market confidence; people enjoy green waters and lush mountains. Enjoy the beauty of nature, go into the fields and share the joy of harvest, and the land of China is full of new vitality.

Achievements are inspiring, goals are inspiring

During the National Day holiday, a series of activities continued to be held in various places, making people deeply feel that achievements are exciting and goals are inspiring. In Hangzhou, Zhejiang, the Qiaoxi historical and cultural district beside the canal has been renovated, and Asian Games mascots and other Asian Games logos have given the old district new vitality. On the occasion of the National Day, the interactive intangible cultural heritage experiences such as tea ordering skills and guqin playing, as well as neighborhood cultural festival activities such as comic book reading and bamboo weaving experience, attracted enthusiastic participation from Chinese and foreign tourists and athletes.

“During the National Day holiday, our family not only watched the Asian Games and admired the canal, the holiday was very meaningful.” Hangzhou citizen Zhang Fan said, “I hope that through the Asian Games, China‘s development achievements can be shown to the world, and I also hope that the athletes will spend their time in the poetic and picturesque Zhejiang. Have an unforgettable time.”

At the farmhouse in Xiaolu Village, Chengnan Street, Rugao City, Jiangsu Province, Jiang Feng, an instructor from the High-tech Zone Police Station of the Rugao City Public Security Bureau, who was visiting the area during the National Day holiday, sat in front of the screen with the villagers to watch the Asian Games games. “To share the glory of the Asian Games, we must not only cheer for the athletes but also learn from their fighting spirit, enhance their skills in daily duty training, and protect the safety of people’s lives and property,” Jiang Feng said.

In the comprehensive training hall of the Sports School of Xiangtan City, Hunan Province, gymnastics coach Wang Tianhao gathered the young athletes and cheered for the Asian Games athletes in front of the TV. 7-year-old gymnast Jiang Honghui was very inspired: “My brothers and sisters’ technical movements are very standard, and their performance is very stable. I will train harder in the future and strive to one day participate in the Asian Games and get on the podium!”

On October 3, at the Square of the Miners’ Movement Memorial Hall on Anyuan Road, Pingxiang City, Jiangxi Province, tourists followed the lead reciter to read Comrade Fang Zhimin’s “Lovely China“. Young pioneers wearing red scarves, art enthusiasts wearing red long skirts, and tourists holding red flags merged into a sea of red on Anyuan Mountain. “A series of activities such as Singing Anyuan and Reading Red are held here, allowing us to deeply feel the ideals and beliefs of the revolutionary martyrs and the great achievements made by the country today, which strengthens our confidence and determination to work hard,” said college student Zhong Jiani.

During the National Day holiday, cultural venues and scenic spots across Ningxia closely adhere to the National Day theme and launch a series of colorful celebration activities to express their good expectations for the country’s development and create a warm and festive festival atmosphere. At the Pedestrian Street of Xinhua Business District in Yinchuan City, a thousand-person chorus event with the theme of “Celebrating the Beautiful Mountains and Rivers, Singing Together for the Birthday” was very lively. People from all walks of life sang affectionately, praising development achievements and expressing their patriotism.

Consumption continues to heat up, market vitality released

This year’s Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays overlap, the festive atmosphere is even stronger, and people’s enthusiasm for consumption continues to increase. Market sentiment is strong, and colorful new scenes and new business formats stimulate new vitality in consumption, effectively boost market confidence, reflect the huge potential of the consumer market, and also bear witness to the strong endogenous power of China‘s economy.

In Qingdao City, Shandong Province, major scenic spots are crowded with people, and consumer places such as restaurants and supermarkets are doing brisk business. According to statistics, in the three days before the holiday, Laoshan Scenic Area received 130,300 tourists. Among them, the average daily number of visitors to many attractions such as Polar Ocean World and Wheat Island exceeded the level of the same period in 2019. “The active market has driven peak passenger flow, the popularity has continued to rise, and consumer demand has been further released,” said Hu Shengrui, director of the Laoshan District Culture and Tourism Bureau.

At 11 a.m., a long queue formed in front of a restaurant in the scenic area of Huangyao Ancient Town, Zhaoping County, Hezhou City, Guangxi. “There are so many customers, so busy!” In addition to allowing tourists to taste local specialties such as steamed pork ribs with black bean sauce, stuffed bamboo shoots, and rice dumplings, restaurant operator Gu Juan also made special pickles that are easy to pack and carry. “We prepared 200 bottles already sold out.” On that day, Huangyao Ancient Town Scenic Area received 14,830 tourists, a year-on-year increase of 284.60%.

Trendy consumption scenarios are becoming more and more common, providing young consumer groups with a more distinctive and interesting consumption experience during the National Day holiday. Rapper, skateboarder… the naive panda is assigned different roles in the illustrations. This creative and diverse exhibition was created by Chongqing Impression City in Yuzhong District, Chongqing, attracting many citizens and tourists to come and “check-in”. Mr. Hu, a citizen, said: “Children especially like rich and diversified cultural and artistic experiences, and their holidays are more colorful.” Lang Mingyong, the person in charge of Chongqing Impression City, said that the exhibition has accumulated popularity with its unique style and is welcomed by consumers.

The trumpet is playing loud and clear, and an art exhibition is being held at the Jibenggang Art Center in Lhasa, Tibet. The cafes and cultural and creative product exhibition stands here are also very lively. The person in charge of the art center said: “The continued heating up of the tourism market has not only increased the income of businesses but also expanded the audience base and influence of the cultural industry, injecting more confidence and power into development.”

Muster up energy to fight, promote rural revitalization

All regions are extending industrial chains, connecting agriculture, culture, and tourism, and promoting the upgrading of the entire rural industry chain. During the National Day holiday, more small villages became popular tourist destinations, more “local specialties” made “big articles”, the rural environment became more beautiful, farmers’ pockets were bigger, development prospects were broad, and they were full of motivation.

“Judging from online reservations, the number of tourists traveling to rural areas during the holidays will exceed 30,000,” said Ma Yongqi, Party branch secretary of Lingyan Village, Wande Street, Changqing District, Jinan, Shandong Province. Changqing District holds the “Golden Autumn Tourism Festival” event during the holidays to attract more tourists to relax in the countryside. “We will vigorously promote party building to lead the integrated development of agriculture, culture, and tourism and promote the revitalization of rural industries,” said Liu Zhenqiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Changqing District Committee of Jinan and director of the Organization Department.

On October 3, in the Sunshine Orchard of Xijiqi Village, Jindegu Township, Puyang City, Henan Province, the pear branches were lush, and the growers were busy picking pineapples. “My pears are of high quality and very popular in the market. They can be sold for more than 4 yuan per pound…”

