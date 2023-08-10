National Fitness into the Community: An Initiative Blossoms in China’s Gymnasium Road Area

China Daily, August 10th – The community in Tiyuguan Road has found a new way to live a healthy lifestyle through the “Go to community fitness together” initiative. With the guidance of the world champion and nearly 100 fitness exercises that can be done at home, residents are joining forces to prioritize their fitness.

To commemorate the 15th “National Fitness Day” and the first sports publicity week and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the State Sports General Administration and Tiyongguan Road Sub-district have launched the “Learning Thoughts to Benefit the People’s Livelihood” National Fitness into the Community Volunteer Service Activity. The event was attended by the 27th Steering Group of the Central Theme Education, Liu Guoyong, member of the party group and deputy director of the General Administration of Sports, Sun Xinjun, secretary of the Dongcheng District Party Committee, and other relevant leaders.

The launching ceremony began with a square dance performance by the residents of Tiyuguan Road, showcasing their love for sports and high spirits. Qin Lei, Secretary of the Working Committee of Tiyongguan Road Sub-district, highlighted the community’s commitment to promoting sports culture and improving sports venues and facilities. He also emphasized the importance of integrating sports activities into community governance and regional development, as well as the positive impact it has had on community construction and governance.

Tong Lizhi, deputy district mayor of Dongcheng District, emphasized that the volunteer service activity of national fitness into the community reflects the “people-centered” development approach and will contribute to creating a dynamic atmosphere that focuses on sports life and a healthy new Dongcheng.

Liu Guoyong, deputy director of the General Administration of Sports, highlighted the importance of promoting national fitness and health as well as implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. He encouraged residents to exercise for one hour a day and prioritize their health and happiness.

The launching ceremony also featured table tennis champions Lu Yuansheng and Niu Jianfeng engaging in a friendly match with table tennis enthusiasts in the community. The event attracted enthusiastic participation and Lu Yuansheng expressed his happiness to be a part of the volunteer service activity. He hoped that more people would actively participate in sports.

Furthermore, the Martial Arts Center of the General Administration of Sports organized a Tai Chi tutoring course for enthusiasts in the community. World champion Lu Taidong and National Games champion Feng Kaijie guided Tai Chi fans through the movements. Feng Kaijie emphasized the importance of popularizing and promoting Tai Chi at the grassroots level and providing scientific guidance to enthusiasts.

The National Sports General Administration’s “Learning Ideas to Benefit the People’s Livelihood” National Fitness Volunteer Service Activities in the Community will run for three months. Along with sports events, there will be scientific fitness lectures, expert consultations, and visits to the Honor Hall of the General Administration of Sports. The activities cater to all ages and aim to meet the diverse fitness needs of Tiyongguan Road residents, fostering a positive atmosphere of “fitness” and “health” within the community.

Overall, the community in Tiyuguan Road is embracing the benefits of national fitness and promoting a healthy lifestyle. With the support of world champions, scientific guidance, and a wide range of activities, residents are finding joy and unity in fitness.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

