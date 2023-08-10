The father of the former rector of BUÜ Ahmet Saim Guide passed away – Bursa News – Regional News

BUÜ former rector Prof. Dr. Ahmet Saim Guide’the death of his father Bursa Uludag University Rector Ferudun Yilmaz announced on his social media account.

Yılmaz said, “We learned that our former Rector Prof. Dr. Ahmet Saim Guide, father of our teacher Ali Ulvi Guide, has attained God’s mercy.

Deceased; He will be buried in the family cemetery after the funeral prayer that will be held after the Friday prayer at Bozdoğan Çarşı Mosque in Aydın/Bozdoğan on Friday, August 11, 2023 (tomorrow).

We wish God’s mercy on Mr. Ali Ulvi, and our condolences to Ahmet Saim Guide and his family.”

