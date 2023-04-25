National Police received some 482 motorcycles to reinforce security coverage

Asuncion, National Radio.-With the aim of reinforcing security coverage in urban areas of the country, the National Police received some 482 motorcycles on Monday from the National Government, in an act held on the coast of the Government Palace, which was attended by the president of the Republic, Mario Abdo Benítez, the Minister of the Interior, Federico González and the commander of the institution, Commissioner Gilberto Fleitas. About G. 4,700 million were invested for the purchase.

“We thank the National Government, the Ministry of the Interior for the permanent support,” said on the occasion, the commander of the National Police, Gilberto Fleitas.

He reported that most of the punishable acts are recorded aboard motorcycles, which is why they were forced to bet on a more agile and dynamic intervention to guarantee citizen safety.

“Thanks to the efforts of the Ministry of the Interior, Conatel and the Police, an application has also been made available to citizens through 911 for faster communication that also requires timely intervention,” he commented.

He was confident that through the implementation of these tools “a faster police intervention will be achieved.” In this regard, he mentioned that these work elements will strengthen the patrols and controls that have been carried out in urban areas nationwide.

Will contribute to the daily task of the uniformed

In turn, the Minister of the Interior, Federico González, assured that the bicycles will be very important to contribute to the daily work of the uniformed police officers.

In this sense, he highlighted the institutional commitment of the troops. “How are we authorities going to demand results from them if we don’t give them the necessary tools to carry out their work”, the minister wondered.

Likewise, he said that this is proof of the firm will of the Executive to accompany all the members and representatives of the Police in what they do. He admitted that security challenges remain many, for which he urged everyone to continue working together “so that our country and our cities are increasingly safer,” he stressed.

Source: IP Agency news portal.