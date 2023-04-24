National Primary Commission will meet with pre-candidates

The National Primary Commission will meet this Monday with the pre-candidates or their representatives as part of the consultations they carry out with different sectors to establish a position on the announcement of the National Electoral Council not to accept the three requests made by the commission.

«The commission continues in the process of consultations with political and social sectors on the Report of a Technical Commission of the CNE. It has not made a decision in this regard,” he said in a message published on Twitter.

And he added: “The Primary is EVERYONE’s Decision!”

The constitutional lawyer and member of the National Commission for Primary Education, Jesús María Casal, stated that after the response issued by the CNE regarding the use of fingerprint scanners during the electoral process, they decided to initiate a series of consultations to determine the best option regarding the use or not of the instrument in said process.

«The CNE commission was analyzing the scenarios that we proposed; one was manual voting in traditional voting centers and the other with a mixed voting system that includes machines and other guarantees,” Casal explained in an interview for Unión Radio.

He indicated that a working meeting with representatives of the CNE and the CNP was required to analyze the different scenarios of the electoral process. However, he stressed that if alternatives were not found to carry out a reliable process, “the preparation of a primary organized 100% by the CNP would have to be outlined.”

