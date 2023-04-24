The doctor who left with Rolando Figueroa told the details of his meeting and what he is going to do

Walter Erozain, one of the “elephant” doctors and a reference to the historic fight for Health in Neuquén, took a few minutes off his guard to answer the call of BLACK RIVER RADIO. He spoke of his meeting with the governor-elect, Rolando Figueroa, his expectations and the “critical situation” of hospitals in the province.

Erdozain knew Figueroa through his political positions, but had never seen him in person. “It was a very nice meeting, very simple, as he is,” he said and assured that he was impressed by his “extraordinary” look. The leader of “Community” also knew of the incipient political activity of the doctor: «He had been following my steps since I was in Libres«. The “elephant” was a candidate for national deputy in 2021 and provincial in the last elections. He stood out because he obtained more votes than the MPN in the election in Rincón de los Sauces with Libres del Sur, the party of Jesús Escobar.

So it was that the future governor of Neuquén invited him to participate in his team. “He did not assign me a specific task, The idea is to add and then we will see what role we play », he pointed. But he threw some clues that suggest that he would perform in health matters. “Regarding health, what we have to do is start to see on the ground and plan and project how we can resolve the situation. It is a difficult situation It’s going to take time,” he said.

Erdozain hopes to contribute to achieving that «ideal of health created by Felipe (Sapag) so many years ago.” He stressed that before “the residents of the interior and vendors had their attention as appropriate”, while today “that attention and quality is decreasing.”

The “elephant” indicated that “the lack of doctors is repeated throughout the province.” Guards are guaranteed “for a mandatory matter”, but the demand in clinics and primary care is not covered. “Right now I’m on call,” He exemplified and explained that in Rincón de los Sauces they have “a very extensive field territory” and are unable to attend to the residents who need health services.

Despite the fact that it was “a first meeting and an approximation”, Erdozain was very enthusiastic about the proposal: “Yes, it could be carried out. The truth is that it seemed to me that it was the opportune moment to to be able to add and share my work with him (Rolando Figueroa)».

Erdozain demanded a health career to improve health

The elephant doctor pointed out that the management of Luciana Ortiz Luna, elected deputy, will be essential for the approval of the Health Career Law, promoted by the Union of Health Professionals (Siprosapune). “Personally I think it is necessary. It is the only way for health professionals, instead of looking to the private sector, to return to the public sector,” she stressed. Only then will it be possible “work seriously to recover the public health system.”

He assured that “Rolo” will guarantee governability

In the meeting they had this weekend, Rolando Figueroa and Walter Erdozain talked about what the transition to December 10 will be like. The doctor said that the governor-elect has “a very good technical work team” that has already started the process “to make it as orderly as possible” and maintain “the stability of governance.” He maintained that it is “very important” that the mandate of Omar Gutiérrez continues at a “steady step” so that “things are as good as possible.”

Listen to the doctor Walter Erdozain on RÍO NEGRO RADIO:

