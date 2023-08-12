National Registrar presented advances in the electoral process in Santa Marta

The national registrar Alexander Vega Rochaparticipated in the Forum ‘Advances of the Electoral Process’ organized by the Attorney General’s Office in Santa Marta (Magdalena) in preparation for the 2023 Territorial Elections.

During the event, Vega Rocha presented detailed information on the progress of the Guarantee Plan and provided figures on the registration of candidates and citizens.

According to the data presented by the national registrar, as of August 4, 128,105 candidates had registeredof which 114,349 did so for political parties or movements and 12,355 for coalitions.

Also read: The delays and absences of President Gustavo Petro continue.

Regarding gender, 78,092 men and 50,013 women were enrolled. Regarding ages, 21,353 young people, 92,891 adults and 13,861 older adults were enrolled. In addition, so far a total of 2,277,071 citizens have registered to vote.

Vega Rocha also assured that the control of public order and the full security of the candidates for the 2023 Territorial Elections constitute the real challenge of the democratic contest in October. “I reiterate my call for public order to be guaranteed at all stages of the electoral process“, accurate Vegas Rocha after learning of the murder of one of the candidates for the municipal council of Honda (Tolima) who joins the crime of another candidate for the council of Carmen de Chucurí (Santander).

Also read: Former Governor Kiko Gómez transferred to Bogotá prison for health reasons.

According to the electoral risk map, Municipalities have been identified in which illegal armed groups did not allow the registration of several candidates. Threats have been reported against candidates from new and traditional parties.

“We are working on analytics to establish which candidates applied in those jurisdictions. In those places there is already an alarm on. It is necessary to establish with the intelligence agencies of the State how these applicants registered. The constraint to proselytism and the voter, vitiates these territorial elections, ”said the national registrar.

Also read: State Council will resolve controversy over sanctions against elected officials: seeks to establish jurisprudence.

On the other hand, the mayor of Santa Marta, Birna Johnson, also participated in the forum and announced that the city will have 75 polling stations in the upcoming October elections. In addition, she requested to update the early warning of the Ombudsman due to citizen complaints that have reached the Secretary of Government on possible electoral constraint.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

