Municipal Departments in Huaibei Hold Meetings to Promote High-Quality Transformation and Development

In recent days, several municipal departments in Huaibei, including the Municipal Development and Reform Commission, the Municipal Finance Bureau, the Municipal Public Security Bureau, the Municipal Transportation Bureau, and the Work Committee of the Municipal Organs, have held meetings to mobilize and deploy discussion activities aimed at achieving high standards and promoting the city’s high-quality transformation and development.

The Municipal Development and Reform Commission emphasized the importance of carrying out large-scale discussion activities and understanding the specific requirements. Through these discussions, the commission aims to promote the liberation of the mind and benchmark the advanced concepts of Shanghai, Jiangsu, and Zhejiang. They are determined to achieve high-quality development and create a first-class business environment. The commission also aims to improve capabilities and focus on enhancing business capabilities and levels. By combining the large-scale discussion activities with the current key tasks, they strive to bring about a major change in the style of work and promote tangible performance in the transformation and development of Huaibei.

The Municipal Finance Bureau has also reinforced the implementation of responsibilities. The bureau’s leaders and departments are actively involved in the implementation of measures for the large-scale discussion activities. They are focusing on implementing the “five major” requirements and promoting the “six breaks and six establishments”. The bureau aims to enhance their ability to obey the overall situation and promote high-quality development. They are also dedicated to preventing and resolving government debt risks and promoting financial and state-owned asset reform. By conducting in-depth investigations and rectifications, the bureau aims to open up new possibilities for high-quality financial work in the city.

The city’s public security system has effectively unified thoughts and actions in accordance with the deployment of the provincial and municipal party committees. The system is fully committed to the large-scale discussion activities and aims to achieve strict style, practical measures, and excellent results. They will implement various measures for the discussion activities and ensure that party organizations at all levels assume their main responsibilities. The leaders at various levels will lead by example and encourage all civilian and auxiliary police to participate in the discussions. The system will coordinate their tasks with the crackdown on public security, the “six emotions” activities, the security of major events, and the convenience of the people and enterprises.

The Municipal Transportation Bureau is focusing on solving issues such as outdated ideas, unsmooth systems and mechanisms, and insufficient innovation and execution. Their aim is to create a good entrepreneurial atmosphere and achieve ideological excellence. By improving abilities and work styles, optimizing the environment, and implementing tasks, the bureau aims to create a strong atmosphere and carry out publicity reports. Their effectiveness will be reflected in the execution of work, project promotion, fund acquisition, and problem resolution. The plan is to ensure effective deployment of transportation work.

The Work Committee of the Municipal Organs requires all staff members to follow the “five major” requirements and the “six breaks and six establishments”. They aim to form a responsibility system in which each person takes responsibility, performs their own duties, and participates in discussions. The committee intends to investigate problems in party building work and cadres through discussions, benchmarking the requirements of “six breaks and six establishments”. This way, they can identify their own party spirit, ability, quality, and responsibility. The committee aims to coordinate and promote the activities, combining them with annual work goals, audit rectification, inspection work, and themed education. Their goal is to solve issues such as outdated ideas and insufficient innovation and execution, achieving tangible results and promoting high-quality development through high-quality party building.

According to Chief reporter Wang Shouming, correspondent Shen Yi, and Yu Ling, the large-scale discussion activities in Huaibei are well underway and expected to yield positive results.

