National Team continued its preparations for the Wales match – Sports News

Crescent and stars, After the video-analysis meetings held at the team hotel, they came to CAVC Cardiff International Sports Campus for field work.

Coach Vincenzo Montella In the training under his management, after warm-up exercises and passing exercises, the focus was on the tactics of the Wales match.

TFF President Mehmet Büyükekşi, Deputy President Mustafa Eröğüt and National Teams Manager Hamit Altıntop also watched today’s training of the National Team.

The national team will take a walk at Cardiff City Stadium, where the match will be played today at 21.15 GMT.

National Team Coach Vincenzo Montella and national football player Cenk Özkacar will hold a press conference at 20.45 GMT.

