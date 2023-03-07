National team

He has already announced that he wants to continue in the national team, and now he can: Luka Modric was “of course” called up for the Croatian national team. national coach Zlatko Dalić nominated the 37-year-old Real star on Monday for his 25-man squad, which also includes 22 World Cup participants – including captain Modrić.

During the international break, which begins on March 20, the World Cup bronze medalist is about qualifying for the 2024 European Championships in Germany. On March 25th Wales come to Split, on March 28th the Croatians meet Turkey in Bursa. However, it is said that Dalić offered his captain to only play the first game – Modrić is said to have declined and seems to want to play both games to help his colleagues.

“My plan is to play the Nations League, that’s for sure”explained the midfielder in December, looking ahead to the tournament which runs from 14th to 18th June, adding: “Then maybe a few qualifiers for the Euro 2024. After that we’ll see what I do.” After nine English weeks in a row with Real Madrid or 19 games within 66 days, even the eldest in the royal team seems to be unable to get enough and probably actually wants to play both qualifying games.

/21630049872/Realtotal_bet365_News

/21630049872/Realtotal_bet365_mobil_320x50

article 731817 National team See also Belluno, the mechatronic ITS becomes reality: 23 students are enrolled in the two-year course National team: Modrić called up, break not wanted He has already announced that he wants to continue in the national team, and now he can: Luka Modrić was called up for the Croatian national team “of course”. National coach Zlatko Dalić nominated the 37-year-old Real star on Monday for his 25-man squad, which also includes 22 World Cup participants – including captain Modrić. Here is #Croatia squad for the first […] 07.03.2023, 10:40







Up







