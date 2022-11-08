A total lunar eclipse is a relatively rare astronomical spectacle. On November 8, a total lunar eclipse spectacle that can be observed in most parts of my country will appear in the sky.

It is expected that the first phase of the moon’s loss will begin at around 17:09, when the moon begins to gap. After nearly 4 hours, the moon’s shadow will return to full circle, and the full moon will reappear in the sky again. During this total lunar eclipse, you can not only see the “red moon”, but also see the spectacle of the moon occulting Uranus. The national total lunar eclipse viewing map has been released to see if your home is the best viewing spot.

Total lunar eclipse viewing map released

Where is the best view

Generally speaking, a total lunar eclipse occurs in 8 stages, the beginning of the penumbral eclipse, the beginning of the eclipse, the end of the eclipse, the extreme eclipse, the maximum eclipse, the light, the re-circle, and the end of the penumbral eclipse. At the beginning of the lunar eclipse, the astronomical phenomenon of the lunar eclipse can only be observed with the naked eye. During the period between the lunar eclipse and the birth of light, a romantic “red moon” can be seen in the sky.

This total lunar eclipse can be seen in most parts of my country, and the observation conditions are better in the east than in the west. Judging from the national total lunar eclipse viewing map, most of the south is dominated by sunny days. Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Shanghai, Hunan, Jiangxi, Guangxi, western Sichuan, Yunnan and other places are all online on sunny days, and the viewing effect is excellent. In the north, most of the northeastern part of the northeast and western Qinghai are also supported by sunny days. The temperature in these places is lower at night, and everyone should pay attention to preventing cold and keeping warm when going out for observation.

In North China, most of Huanghuai, Xinjiang, Tibet and most of Guangdong, Hainan and other places, the sky is occasionally cloudy, and the clouds are accompanied by the moon, which will add a mysterious color to the red moon.

In northern Xinjiang, Shaanxi, Shanxi and eastern Sichuan, most of Chongqing and other places, the sky is gloomy and there are many clouds. It is more difficult to watch this total lunar eclipse, and I am afraid it will have to wait until the next time.

This time the red moon and occultation of Uranus are visible

During this total lunar eclipse, two celestial wonders can be observed in most parts of my country, the “red moon” and the lunar occultation of Uranus.

Why is the red moon visible during a total lunar eclipse?

As we all know, the moon itself does not shine. The shadow of the moon is only illuminated by sunlight to be seen by people. Sunlight is divided into seven colors: red, orange, yellow, green, cyan, blue, and purple. The red light has the longest wavelength and can be refracted. and space scattered into the Earth’s umbra. Even when the moon enters the Earth’s umbra, the bronze-colored moon, known as the “red moon”, is still visible to the public. Around 19:00 on November 8, the best time to watch the “Red Moon” is.

The “Red Moon” seen in the night sky over Sydney on May 21, 2021.

In addition to the “red moon”, this total lunar eclipse also has a surprise – the eclipse of Uranus by the moon. Visually, the moon would “eat up” Uranus and then “spit it out” after a while. Xiu Lipeng, a member of the Chinese Astronomical Society and director of the Tianjin Astronomical Society, introduced that on weekdays, due to the low brightness of Uranus, it is easy to be submerged in the moonlight and difficult to be observed. But during this total lunar eclipse, the moon enters the Earth’s umbra, and its brightness decreases, allowing Uranus to reveal its true colors. The spectacle of the moon occulting Uranus can be observed in most of my country, but it is impossible to observe it with the naked eye only with the help of small astronomical telescopes.

According to experts, a total lunar eclipse was also staged on May 16 this year, but it was impossible to observe it during the daytime in our country. This total lunar eclipse is a feast of astronomical wonders that astronomy enthusiasts cannot miss. The next total lunar eclipse that can be observed in my country will not be until 2025.

During the autumn and winter seasons, the public should pay attention to keeping warm when going out. It is best to wear gloves, thick coats and other cold-proof clothing. In addition, it is currently in the critical period of epidemic prevention, try not to get together when going out, wear masks, and take protective measures. (Finish)