Navigating Medicare: College of Surgeons and Attorney for the Elderly Offer Guidance for Open Enrollment

Amidst the aggressive campaigns by insurance companies vying for the attention of retired workers over 65 for Medicare/Medicare Advantage health plans, the Office of the Attorney for the Elderly and the College of Surgeons have come together to provide guidance to beneficiaries through a technological tool that aims to help make better selections of medical plans based on individual health needs. This is particularly important given the significant changes in coverage for this year.

The open enrollment and change period for Medicare beneficiaries began on October 15 and runs until December 7, marking the deadline by which individuals aged 65 or older must select their coverage.

Carlos Díaz, president of the College of Surgeons, stated, “Our commitment to the well-being of the elderly population on the island is further reaffirmed with this educational effort that, beyond an information campaign, is a call to Medicare beneficiaries to participate in an informed selection process and to be aware of the benefits that each medical coverage can provide them, ensuring that they are consistent with their individual needs.”

Carmen Sánchez Salgado, the Attorney for the Elderly, emphasized the importance of beneficiaries and their families being cautious when selecting a medical plan, urging them to evaluate whether their chosen plan covers their treatments, medications, and includes specialist doctors among its provider network.

The State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP), available through the Attorney for the Elderly’s office since 1992, offers assistance to the elderly in the selection process. The office is reachable in person, by telephone, or virtually, aiding individuals in making informed, well-suited selections for their needs.

Aracelys Abreu, an Assistant Community Education Attorney at the Office of the Elderly Persons Attorney, stressed the importance of individuals having their list of prescription medications on hand when seeking assistance, which aids in identifying plans that cater to their specific needs.

The collaboration between the Office of the Attorney for the Elderly and the College of Surgeons aims to steer individuals away from the potentially misleading marketing practices employed by insurance companies and ensure that they are making well-informed decisions about their healthcare.

It is essential for individuals to carefully evaluate their options and not be swayed by superficial offerings, such as pet grooming benefits and gift cards, but to instead focus on the inclusion of essential services and treatments in their medical coverage.

Furthermore, it was revealed at a recent press conference that Puerto Rico has the highest penetration of Medicare Advantage in the United States, indicating the importance of educated decisions in coverage selection for the island’s population.

The inadequate allocation of health funds in Puerto Rico, compared to the funding allocated to the 50 states, has been highlighted by the College of Surgeons. This discrepancy not only limits resources for health infrastructure and hospitals but also exacerbates other disparities, delaying treatments and impacting the critical conditions of the population.

As the open enrollment period for Medicare beneficiaries continues, the collaboration between the Office of the Attorney for the Elderly and the College of Surgeons serves as a crucial reminder for individuals to prioritize their health needs and make informed and thoughtful decisions about their Medicare coverage.