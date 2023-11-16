Forming a coalition government in Telangana is a plan of RSS, Congress is the mother of RSS, don’t let a coalition government be formed in Telangana: Barrister Owaisi’s address in Waqarabad

Forming a coalition government in Telangana is a plan of RSS, Congress is the mother of RSS

Muslims should use their votes with foresight, do not allow a coalition government to form

Speaker of Majlis and Member of Parliament, Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi, addressed the current affairs meeting in Waqarabad

Hyderabad/Waqarabad: 15؍نومبر



Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi President of All India Majlis Ittehad Muslimeen and Member of Parliament Hyderabad has said that RSS has a plan to form a coalition government in Telangana. And prioritize the establishment of the BRS government again in an orderly manner. Speaker of the Majlis and Member of Parliament Barrister Owaisi was addressing a large number of participants in the meeting held at Chigur Palli Gurand of Waqarabad district last night.

Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi, president of the All Hind Majlis Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen and Member of Parliament Hyderabad, criticized the Congress party and said that the Congress is the mother of the RSS. He referred to the killing of Nasir and Junaid in Haryana in the presence of the Congress government of Rajasthan. That such incidents do not happen again, therefore do not strengthen the Congress party.

At the same time, he said that Congress power is being given in Karnataka while there 80 thousandScholarship for Muslim students has been stopped. He appealed that Muslims should not turn Telangana into northern states. Barrister Asad Owaisi said that a notification has been issued in Karnataka that Muslim girls cannot appear in competitive exams wearing hijab. He asked the crowd. Whether a hijabi girl is prevented from doing so in an exam in Telangana? He questioned that Congress had talked about banning Bajrang Dal in Karnataka but till date Congress has not taken any action in this regard.

He said, therefore, Majlis Ittihad-ul-Muslimeen has appealed to the people of the state that the Majlis 9 Apart from the seats, vote for the Maam Ki Jamaat (BRS) in other seats in the state. He said that the Majlis has sacrificed many of its seats to stop the increasing foothold of the RSS in Telangana.

All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen President and Member of Parliament Hyderabad Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi said to applause that RSS Anna (President of Telangana Parish Congress Committee and Candidate for Kodingal Assembly Constituency Revanth Reddy) was defeated from Kodingal Assembly Constituency in Waqarabad District. Send them home. And make BRS candidates successful from Waqarabad, Tandoor, Pargi and Kodingal assembly constituencies.

Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi said in his speech that the Majlis has taken this decision in the interest of the people of Telangana because the Majlis cannot see the future of Telangana being destroyed. We cannot build our political palace on the destroyed houses. We cannot see the future of our children being ruined. That is why the Majlis decided not to field its candidates from Nizamabad and other areas. Other officials of the Jamaat also expressed disappointment with this decision, but they Took them into confidence.

Barrister Owaisi, President of the Majlis mockingly said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are both alone, so both show their anxiety and frustration on the Majlis. Barrister Owais said that Rahul Gandhi alleged that where the Majlis competes, But its people work with money.

Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi asked him that From 2004 to 2012 At that time, the Majlis supported the Manmohan Singh government, how much money did the Congress give to the Majlis? If so, how much money did the Congress give to the Majlis?

Barrister Owaisi said that RSS Anna (Revanth Reddy) has now adopted the language of Modi. He has now attacked the beard, cap and sherwani of Muslims. President Majlis said that before the genocide of the Jews, Hitler did them. Their clothes were targeted and films were made against them. Similarly, films are being made against minorities by targeting their identity in the country.

President Majlis Barrister Owaisi mentioned the various problems faced by the Muslims in Waqarabad and said that they will be solved. He said that to solve these problems, Member of Parliament Chivala Ranjit Reddy has been told that the semi-final is going on now. If these problems are solved before then, their way to Delhi will be easy.

Barrister Owaisi in his address last 10 During the year, the complete details of the work done on the effective representation of the Majlis for the welfare of the minorities were presented with statistical references. Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi appealed to the people for a better future of the coming generations. Decide with foresight. Vote for Majlis where there is a Majlis candidate and vote for BRS party candidates where there is no Majlis candidate.

President Majlis Ittehad Muslimeen Tandoor Abdul Hadi Shahri, Majlis floor leader Baldia Tandoor Syed Sajid Ali, Aleemuddin Secretary Town Majlis Waqarabad, President Majlis Dharur Muez Qureshi and others were present at the meeting.

There are 9 lakh 60 thousand 376 voters in Waqarabad district, 12 candidates from Waqarabad, 21 from Tandur, 15 from Pargi and 13 from Kodingal are in the field.

