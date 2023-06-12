Navy Day 2023 – Online Defense

Since 1939, the Armed Forces has celebrated its day in memory of the most daring naval action that took place on 10 June 1918, during the First World War and which went down in history as the “Premuda Company”.

Present at the ceremony were the Minister of Defense the Honorable Guido Crosetto, the Undersecretary of State for Defense the Honorable Matteo Perego di Cremnago, the Chief of Defense Staff Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, the Chief of Staff of the Navy l team admiral Enrico Credendino together with numerous other civil and military authorities.

The 2023 edition was characterized by the delivery of various honors, including the Gold Medal of Marine Merit to the Military Hospital Center of Taranto for the efforts made during the pandemic by implementing an emergency ward for COVID patients and helping the community; the Silver Medal of Civil Merit to the Defense Against Insidious Means Service of the Navy for having freed the seabed from over 60,000 war devices dating back to the Second World War from 2009 to 2016.

The Navy medals of merit were also awarded to the personnel of the Special Forces who distinguished themselves in the performance of their duties in operational theaters and a joint decoration of honor to the municipality of 1st class (conj.) Gustavo Bellazzini, Sienese class 1921 the last surviving battleship Romasunk by a German bomb on 9 September 1943.

During the ceremony Vessel Volcanoa logistic support unit of the Navy, received the combat flag and the flag-holder hood donated by the ANMI groups of La Spezia, Lerici and Sarzana.

The celebrations for Navy Day will ideally last until June 11th thanks to theOpen Day which will see several Navy facilities open to the public.