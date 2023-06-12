Home » This is how the Bühler Group keeps its employees fit
This is how the Bühler Group keeps its employees fit

This is how the Bühler Group keeps its employees fit

“Growing old healthily”: Bühler keeps its employees fit – the technology group invests in education and well-being

In the brand new Energy Center in Uzwil, the Bühler Group wants to support and encourage its employees to learn and recharge their batteries. This should enable them to acquire the tools for the working world of tomorrow, but also in their private lives.

A prospective polymechanic in her first year of training at the Bühler Energy Center.

Bild: Donato Caspari (Uzwil, 7. 6. 2023)

Be fit at work and in your private life and thus be able to perform at your best – for yourself, for the company, for the customers. This roughly sums up the intention behind the Energy Center that the Bühler technology group opened on Wednesday at its headquarters in Uzwil. According to CEO Stefan Scheiber, “a low double-digit million amount” was invested in the new building.

