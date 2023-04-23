Home » Nayib Bukele announced that he will be “dad” for the second time
SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR.- The Salvadoran President Nayib Bukelesurprised her followers on social networks this Friday by announcing that she is expecting her second child.

The president of El Salvador, famous for being very active on social networks, used his personal accounts to deliver the emotional news along with a photograph of the ultrasound, being held by his wife, Gabriela, his daughter, Layla, and him.

“Layla, Gabriela and I want to share something with you… Thank you God!” Bukele wrote along with a heart emoji.

Immediately, the publication began to fill with reactions and congratulatory messages from his followers around the world, who wished him much happiness at this stage of his life.

At the moment the sex of the baby is unknown and how many months pregnant his wife is, because to date they had kept the news completely discreet.

His first daughter, Layla, was born on August 15, 2019, the same year that he assumed the presidency of his country at the age of 38.

