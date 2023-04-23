They denounced King Vallento Tuto López for allegedly mistreating his partner

Through Twitter, the young Sara Luz Blanco announced that they denounced before the General Prosecutor of the Nation to the accordion player and king vallenato August Tuto Lopez for attempted murder of his sister.

“I publicly denounce @tutolopezb for attempted feminicide of my older sister, what a crap human being, I attach the evidence and the complaint that was made yesterday“Wrote the user. She in turn shared images of the injuries that her sister allegedly suffered.

In the complaint they point to the amateur vallenato king as “author and responsible for the crimes of feminicide in the modality of attempt in heterogeneous competition with the crime of personal injuries due to involvement of the nose organ that implies loss of character permanent and irreversible sense of smell“.

EL PILÓN contacted a relative of the victim and assured that the case of violence the past was recorded January first of this year. As they commented, the couple had been together for more than three years and they lived together.