Nayib Bukele wrote a curious and brief message on his Twitter account this weekend, indicating that he plans to go on vacation to Colombia.

This after the president saw a publication of Semana Magazine entitled: “El Milagro Bukele”, in which he talks about what his work has been to, apparently, stop violence in El Salvador through a mega prison that is already in operation.

“I think I’ll go on vacation to Colombia,” was what Bukele wrote, who has been widely questioned about his policies. Precisely, one of the biggest critics of him has been the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro.

The tweet war

Gustavo Petro and Bukele have engaged in a tremendous tweet war, in which the Colombian has criticized the justice of El Salvador.

This war on Twitter began when the Colombian president referred to a report by CNN in which New York prosecutors say that high-ranking Salvadoran officials allegedly made a pact with gang groups.

“Better than making government agreements under the table is that justice can make them on the table without deception and in search of peace,” Petro said on his Twitter account, where a few days ago he had already discussed with Bukele for his prison policy.

Bukele, for his part, did not remain silent and reproached him for his frequent criticism of the Government of El Salvador. «Agree. First he accuses of inhumane treatment and now they talk about ‘better conditions’. Also, I don’t understand his obsession with El Salvador,” he tweeted.

The Salvadoran president even went further and discussed the scandal that was uncovered by the accusations against the eldest son of the Colombian President, Nicolás Petro, whom they accuse of having received money from drug trafficking. «Isn’t his son the one who makes pacts under the table and also for money? Is everything okay at home?” Bukele wrote.

When it seemed that the discussion had calmed down, Petro reappeared on Twitter to question the democracy of El Salvador and Bukele’s decisions. “Dear President Nayib, everything is fine in my house. Here there is the presumption of innocence, universal principle, “he tweeted her.”

And he added: “Here the president does not dismiss judges or magistrates; he fights for a more autonomous and stronger justice. Here in Colombia we deepen democracy, we do not destroy it.