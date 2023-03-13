Some business and political sectors are still looking for important figures to run for the Governor of Valle del Cauca…

For this purpose, ex-congressman Santiago Castro has been insisting for several weeks to run for Governor of Valle del Cauca.

Castro has not accepted, but he has not said no either, so the insistence for him to say “yes” continues…

In the 2015 and 2019 elections, the former congressman sounded a lot like a possible candidate for Mayor of Cali, but in the end he did not run… Will he be encouraged this time for the Governor’s Office?

Castro has plenty of profile: he was a Cali councilor, a representative of Valle, representative to the Chamber in various periods, director of the Civil Aeronautics and president of Asobancaria.

The ex-congressman’s last electoral incursion was in 2014, when, as a representative of the House, he ran for the Senate, but it was not enough.

That year, during the re-election campaign of President Juan Manuel Santos, Santiago Castro led the support of a broad sector of the Conservative Party to the re-election campaign of President Juan Manuel Santos.

…Then he returned to Cali, ready to run for mayor, but at that moment the offer to lead the banking union came and he accepted.

Until now, those who are looking for a weighty figure to face ex-governor Dilian Francisca Toro have not been able to convince anyone… Could it be that Santiago Castro is encouraged?

