#Pogback it was the hashtag which characterized the return of Paul Pogba to Juventus. Welcomed with unconditional love by the Juventus fans, the “Octopus” has become in a very short time a mysterious item of the team by Allegri. Very little field and a lot of infirmary due to the injuries they have prevented from playing the World Cup in Qatarthe Champions League and to make his debut in the 2022-23 Serie A season only on February 28 in the match against Turin.

“He felt discomfort in his adductor and stopped”

After the exclusion on Thursday 9 March in the Europa League against Freiburg for disciplinary reasons, the French midfielder withdrew again for the match against Sampdoria (won 4-2). Another’s fault muscle discomfort during finishing. “While he was taking the free-kicks he heard a discomfort on the adductor, it stopped – said Massimiliano Allegri -. We’ll see the extent of the damage… But we wait for it, it’s a year like this anywayThese things happen in life too. He must be good and strong to get up and wanting to return to the player he was before”.

Three weeks off

Pogba “he won’t be available” for the second leg European Union against Freiburg. At Continassa he underwent instrumental tests to evaluate the umpteenth hitch in the return journey. “Sorry, I have no head”, the words of the “Octopus” after the visits. The French reported a low-grade injury to the adductor of the right thigh. The new return to the field is expected after the break in March, in about three weeks. According to some press rumors, the midfielder could stay away from the fields for a month.

Fans and clubs are annoyed

“Sorry Paul… But that’s it“, is a recurring thought on social networks among Juventus fans. There are also those who suggest that Allegri definitively focus on Nicolò Fagioli repeatedly exalted by the technician (“I didn’t imagine him so mature”). But even the new Juventus management seems to no longer want to invest in a footballer who missed 34 matches out of 37 official, playing only 35 minutes. Pogba’s contract expires in 2026, but Juve could decide to terminate it at the end of the season.