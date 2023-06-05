Home » Nba: Miami beats Denver and brings the final series to 1-1 – Basket
Nba: Miami beats Denver and brings the final series to 1-1 – Basket

Nba: Miami beats Denver and brings the final series to 1-1 – Basket
(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 05 – Feat for the Miami Heat who win in Denver and bring the series of the NBA finals with the Nuggets to 1-1. The Florida team imposes itself 111-108: on the shields Gabe Vincent, best scorer of him with 21 points.

The usual Nikola Jokic was not enough for the Nuggets: the Serbian scored 41 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists. The home team also pays a subdued Jamal Murray: 18 points and the error of the triple of the equalizer in the last quarter.

Next race on Wednesday in Florida. It is played in the best of seven games. (HANDLE).

