Nba: Miami beats Denver and brings the final series to 1-1 – Basket

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 05 – Feat for the Miami Heat who win in Denver and bring the series of the NBA finals with the Nuggets to 1-1. The Florida team imposes itself 111-108: on the shields Gabe Vincent, best scorer of him with 21 points.



The usual Nikola Jokic was not enough for the Nuggets: the Serbian scored 41 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists. The home team also pays a subdued Jamal Murray: 18 points and the error of the triple of the equalizer in the last quarter.



Next race on Wednesday in Florida. It is played in the best of seven games. (HANDLE).

