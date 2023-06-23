Home » Plunging all the way! The most potential forward predicted that the top five would be uninterested and was eventually selected by the Rockets – yqqlm
Plunging all the way! The most potential forward predicted that the top five would be uninterested and was eventually selected by the Rockets

Plunging all the way! The most potential forward predicted that the top five would be uninterested and was eventually selected by the Rockets

2023-06-23

The potential forward has the highest potential

On June 23, Beijing time, the NBA Draft was in progress, and the Rockets selected Cameron Whitmore from Villanova University with the 20th overall pick.

Previously, this small forward with excellent athletic ability was extremely high in the forecasted drafts of major media, but after entering the draft, he plummeted all the way, and was not selected until the 20th overall pick.

In the 2022-23 season, Whitmore can average 27.3 minutes of playing time, 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. It is reported that the reason for his low draft pick is because of his poor performance in the trial training and his health problems are worried by many teams. (xixi)

