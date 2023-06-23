One-click simple permanent download! Apple Music Music Download MP3 to Computer

Weili itself is a loyal user of Apple Music’s long-term subscription. Whether it is work, leisure, or sports, it is almost inseparable from Apple Music. However, for many people, the Apple Music streaming service still has many inconveniences. For example, music downloaded offline will take up a lot of iPhone storage space, or one day the platform will no longer be able to listen to the songs after they are taken off the shelves. I also want to know Is there a way to download Apple Music music in MP3 format to iPhone and other devices for playback, etc.

Common problems with Apple Music streaming service:

For non-Internet All-You-Can-Eat users, online listening will consume a lot of network traffic. Music downloaded offline will occupy the storage space of the iPhone/iPad. Music that has been removed from the Apple Music platform can no longer be listened to, even if it is downloaded offline in advance, it will become invalid. Due to copyright restrictions, even music downloaded offline can only be played through Apple Music on devices that support the Apple Music app. Music that was originally downloaded offline will also be lost after canceling the subscription service.

In fact, if Apple Music subscribers can also download Apple Music as MP3 and save it permanently on the computer, the above problems will no longer be a problem.There are also permanent download methods, as long as you use TuneFab Apple Music ConverterThis tool can do it easily!

TuneFab Apple Music Converter: Complete Apple Music Music Download MP3 to Computer with One Click

TuneFab Apple Music Converter can be used on both Mac and Windows platforms. The interface is simple and easy to understand and supports full traditional Chinese. Basically, Apple Music subscribers can easilyDownload and convert AAC format music on Apple Music to common music formats such as MP3, M4A, FLAC, WAV, etc., and save them permanently to the computeryou don’t have to worry about bursting traffic, bursting space, or your favorite music being taken off the shelves, you can listen to music in any way or device you want!

Notes on Using TuneFab Apple Music Converter

The purpose of sharing the TuneFab Apple Music Converter in this article is to help some users solve their problems. All downloaded music, radio or direct files are protected by copyright and are only for personal collection and viewing. It is not recommended to use them in public orDo not use for commercial purposes or other copyright infringementthis part is a special reminder to readers and friends.

How to download Apple Music music as MP3 to computer?

This article uses TuneFab Apple Music Converter for Mac.

Advance preparation

【Download】and【Install】Apple Music Converter software on Mac. 【Open】software. Click[Sign In]on the top right > enter[Apple ID and password](if you have enabled two-factor authentication, you need to enter the instant authentication code) >[Trust]to trust this browser.

To switch to Traditional Chinese: Click the[List]icon in the upper right corner of the main screen of the software >[Language]>[Traditional Chinese].

Step 1: Select the music to download

After successfully logging into the Apple ID, the main interface will be directly connected to the Apple Music homepage, and the left column will also be synchronously linked to the database of the “Music” App.

Then find the song, album or playlist you want to download in Apple Music, and use the mouse to drag it directly to the red round[+]download button on the right side of the main interface.

Step 2: Set the file output format

After adding the music you want to download to the download list, you can further choose MP3 or other desired download formats.

You can also set the location you want to store on your computer after downloading the converted file below.

Step 3: Convert Apple Music to MP3 and download to computer

Finally, press the[Convert]button to convert the Apple Music music on the list into single or batch conversion into MP3, and it will be automatically stored in the designated location after completion.

According to the test results of this article, a music of about 4 minutes can be downloaded and converted in an average of about 20 seconds, which is quite fast.

Of course, the download speed mainly depends on the network speed and music format. TuneFab Apple Music Converter can download up to 320 kpbs, and the relevant settings can be adjusted in[Preferences].

TuneFab Apple Music Converter Frees Apple Music Download Limit

TuneFab Apple Music Convertercan One-click music download from Apple Music,andConvert to MP3 And many other common formats are permanently stored on the computer, which really helps Apple Music subscribers solve many problems.

However, TuneFab Apple Music Converter is a paid software, and the price of different plans ranges from NT$140 to 1,380 (tax excluded), depending on whether readers are willing to subscribe to Apple Music and pay more to liberate Apple Music download restrictions. In addition, you must log in to your Apple ID in the TuneFab Apple Music Converter when using it. Readers and friends may consider information security issues. It depends on your wishes.

Finally, I would like to remind everyone that the downloaded music should be limited to personal viewing and use, please do not distribute or make any commercial use!

