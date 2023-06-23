Showdown on Lake Constance – The finale at the Wunsch-Schloss has been decided

The dream castle made a guest appearance in eastern Switzerland for the first time. On the MS Sonnenkönigin, Tanja Isler was chosen as the winner. The jury was won over by their idea of ​​enabling lateral entry into an apprenticeship.

The Wunsch-Schloss made a guest appearance for the first time in Eastern Switzerland, this year with the theme of the shortage of skilled workers.

From workshop afternoons for primary school students to equal opportunities for refugees looking for a job and the job carving model: as part of this year’s ideas competition, ten finalists presented their innovative proposals for solving the shortage of skilled workers. on board the MS Sonnenkönigin on Lake Constance. Sepp Dietrich from Vilters from Eastern Switzerland was there with his idea of ​​introducing children to companies and professions at an early age. Tanja Isler from Niederlenz emerged as the winner. Her idea is to make it easier for career changers to access jobs with a shortage of skilled workers.

