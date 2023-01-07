Home Technology Citizen CZ Smart smart watch uses NASA standards to help you reduce fatigue-ePrice mobile version
Japanese boutique watch brand Citizen has released its new generation of smart watch CZ Smart. In addition to being a smart watch equipped with WearOS, which can monitor the user’s physiological functions, it also uses the same measurement benchmark as NASA to help users Or reduce fatigue in life.

The Citizen CZ Smart smart watch will be used with the YouQ application developed in cooperation with the IBM Watson team. Through 7 to 10 days of usage records, and then through the neural network analysis of life style, CZ Smart can calculate that the user is an early bird family or the “chronotype” of the night owl family,

Or users can also perform gamified PVT+ (Psychomotor Vigilance Task Test) to evaluate their own condition with the standard test used by NASA to assess the fatigue level of astronauts. Combined with the record analysis of daily life patterns, CZ Smart will create and use The user’s behavior module provides Power Fixes activity suggestions to help users improve their daily routine, reduce fatigue and improve concentration.

Citizen CZ Smart smart watch is also an Android WearOS watch, supports Android and iOS devices, uses Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear4100+ processor, has a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen, built-in 8GB memory, supports heart rate and SpO2 blood oxygen monitoring, and can provide 24-hour Battery life, and supports fast charging function that can be fully charged in 40 minutes.

Citizen CZ Smart has built-in Strava and Google Fit health functions, and pre-loaded Spotify and YouTube Music. The voice assistant will have Amazon’s Alexa built in. Citizen CZ Smart will be available in 41mm and 44mm sizes, and only Wi-Fi/Bluetooth version .

Citizen CZ Smart will be launched in March. The price of the daily watch starts at US$350, equivalent to about NT$10,700, and the price of the sports watch starts at US$375, equivalent to about NT$11,500.

