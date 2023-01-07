Column Orchid Journalist, globetrotter and food lover. I am convinced that every journey, every place visited and observed, makes us richer inside. From a trip you always come back different and better than how you started. Follow me and through my eyes you will discover a world of unexpected beauty Go to the blog

A stone’s throw from St. Tropez, in the Var department, we find La Croix-Valmer which is located in the parts of Ramatuelle, Grimaud, Sainte-Maxime and Lavandou, on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea. Here stands Lily of the Valley who speaks to us of well-being and elegance. Throughout the year, this hotel offers its guests a luxurious and welcoming environment where they can pursue their weight loss goals with the support of a team of experts. The Spa includes 2,000 square meters dedicated to wellness, slimming and sport. Here you will find a large fitness room, semi-Olympic swimming pool heated all year round, treatment and consultation rooms, saunas, steam room and snow shower. The Shape Club welcomes hotel guests looking for support to achieve their weight loss goals as well as detox and rejuvenating paths.

Here they are guided and motivated by a team of professionals who apply the methods developed by Lily of the Valley’s nutritional consultant, Dr. Jacques Fricker, French nutritionist who works at the Bichat hospital in Paris and is the author of several books on nutrition. He made himself known for his “two-speed” diet, which promises to make you lose weight in a very short time (up to 2 kilos a week). In reality, the Fricker diet takes quite a long time, at least if the goal is to maintain the ideal weight achieved, without risking regaining the kilos lost with the diet. Dr. Fricker’s diet consists of two phases: the first “high speed”, the second “moderate speed”. The first phase allows you to lose weight quickly and significantly and should not be continued for more than 15 days. The second phase, on the other hand, allows you to lose weight less quickly, but certainly more lasting over time, and has the aim of stabilizing the weight you have achieved with the first phase, the “high-speed” one, also known as as a “pendulum”.

In the first high-speed phase, the Fricker diet allows you to eat meat, fish, vegetables, dairy products and fruits, while bread, starchy and sugary foods are prohibited. This phase is therefore based on the consumption of animal proteins (meat, fish, eggs, dairy products), fibres, vitamins and minerals (fruit and vegetables) and essential fatty acids (oil). The second phase, the moderate speed one, allows you to introduce those foods that were forbidden in the first phase, such as carbohydrate sources, and should be followed for at least 8 weeks, with the aim of stabilizing the weight achieved. Jacques Fricker is not only a nutritionist, his long experience in the sector has allowed him to write several books on nutrition. In 2017 Dr. Fricker wrote perhaps his best known book, “Eating better for weight loss”, in which he describes an effective method for losing weight by learning to choose foods that are good for both the figure and health, without being forced to isolate yourself from the rest of the family to lose excess pounds. In 2012, the French nutritionist also wrote “Lose weight quickly and well. Lose weight and keep fit by eating with pleasure”, a guide to losing weight through a slimming regime not far from the Mediterranean diet. At Lily of the Valley it is possible to practice Dr. Fricker’s diet followed and supported at the same time by personal trainers, yoga masters, specific treatments and massages. The vast choice of treatments allows you to choose what is most suitable for each individual. Among the many treatments we find: the Indiba Detox Treatment, which is a special radio frequency with a detoxifying effect based on slow movements that gives a feeling of lightness. For those who want a facial skin check-up, they can do it with the Diagnostic Skin Instant Lab, which allows you to understand the level of hydration. For those who need an abdominal massage to have a physical and mental benefit, the Chi Nei Tsang will certainly help you. Then there is the Lymphatic Dreinage Massage, a fantastic Ayurvedic massage which is performed with a dry exfoliation with chickpea flour which, with fluid movements, improves drainage and absorbs fat. In short, Lily of the Valley is a perfect location to get back in perfect shape or detoxify the body in a dream setting.