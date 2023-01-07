IVREA. The photographic panels of #uncarnevalediricordi, an initiative of the Foundation of the historic carnival of Ivrea, will be on display at Spritz, the beautiful store-cultural space in via Arduino 6, from Friday 6 to 25 February, gathered for the first time in a single space , in collaboration with Ascom, born in 2021 as a social experience to make up for the absence of the event, due to the pandemic, and revived the following year, last 2022, in the form of panels displayed in shop windows and public establishments in Ivrea, to compose a widespread exhibition.

Andrea Mazzola, owner of Spritz together with his sister Cristina, but above all a young entrepreneur who is very attentive, also by profession, to everything concerning the transmission into the future of the documentary heritage in images linked to Ivrea, its Olivetti industrial history and the carnival tradition, this year, in collaboration with the Foundation, it had no hesitation in welcoming the exhibition into its store to give it the prominence it deserves. «I was looking for something – explains Andrea Mazzola – that could tell our Carnival, but it wasn’t a collection of objects, but of images, each with a precise story, but all linked by that thin red thread that would transform them into a narration complete and understandable even to the layman. I therefore asked the Foundation to be able to fully use the panels it had commissioned and the exhibition is now with us, open to all». Among other things, the panels of #uncarnevalediricordi have a great symbolic value. It is one of the initiatives that has helped to keep the spirit of the Carnival alive in the years in which the party was not there due to the pandemic and has made it possible to collect, through the components that the event lives and makes alive, re-emerged archive images from the drawers, memories, anecdotes all to share.

Mazzola underlines again: «#uncarnevalediricordi is open from today, so that it can also be visited by those who were in the city on this debut of Carnival 2023 on the day of the Epiphany, according to the tradition dear to the people of Ivrea, but the official inauguration will be Saturday 7, at 17, in the presence of the male characters of this edition, General Marcello Feraudo, Substitute of the Grand Chancellor Erino Mignone and Podestà Piero Groia.

«The opening of the 6th – adds Mazzola – will also allow the launch, in conjunction with the announcement of the reborn party, of the 2023 Carnival Backpack, on which the image that this year we requested from Elisa Alfieri, talented illustrator of Canavese origin, already winner, in 2018, of the competition for the creation of the image-logo of the eleventh School Guidance Exhibition and also well known for a recent collaboration with The Great Invasion”.