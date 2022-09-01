Home News ‘Ndrangheta, betting and drugs: maxiooperation in Cosenza, over two hundred arrests
'Ndrangheta, betting and drugs: maxiooperation in Cosenza, over two hundred arrests

‘Ndrangheta, betting and drugs: maxiooperation in Cosenza, over two hundred arrests

Two hundred arrests. It is in progress a Cosenza and in the city hinterland an operation against the ‘Ndrangheta coordinated by the anti-mafia prosecutor of Catanzaro. Carabinieri, police and Guardia di Finanza are executing over two hundred pre-trial detention orders issued by the district magistrate of the capital at the request of the Ddadirected by Nicola Gratteri. The operation involves local administrators, professionals, entrepreneurs and members of the organized crime of Cosenza. The measures were carried out by the carabinieri, the state police and the financial police.

The accusations, for various reasons, are ‘Ndrangheta-type association, criminal association aimed at drug trafficking, aggravated by mafia methods and purposes, criminal association aimed at committing crimes relating to the illicit organization of gaming activities – also gambling – and betting, money laundering, self-laundering and fraudulent transfer of assets and values, and other crimes, also aggravated by mafia methods and purposes. At the same time, the urgent preventive seizure of real estate, companies, companies, registered movable assets was carried out, for an estimated value of over 72 million euros.

