(AN Giuseppe Nirta, aged 83, from San Luca (Reggio Calabria), considered a boss of the ‘Ndrangheta, died in Parma, where he had been detained since 2016 in the high-security section of the prison, after his arrest in Locri in 2008. He had been hospitalized last week for heart problems. Nirta, alias “Versu”, was indicated as the head of the homonymous gang of San Luca, federated with the Strangio, called “janchi”. The elderly boss was the father of Giovanni Luca Nirta, the real target of the killers who staged the ambush on Christmas day 2006 in which Maria Strangio, Nirta’s wife and mother of three minor children, was killed by mistake. five-year-old nephew of Maria Strangio.

The death of Maria Strangio was the trigger for the massacre in Duisburg, Germany, on August 15, 2007, one of the bloodiest episodes in the history of the ‘Ndrangheta. In the massacre, in fact, 6 people were killed, Tommaso Venturi, aged 18; Francesco Giorgi, (16), Francesco Pergola and Marco Pergola, (22 and 20); Marco Marmo (25), and Sebastiano Strangio (39). The victims, when the two killers who carried out the massacre went into action, had just left the “da Bruno” restaurant, owned by Sebastiano Strangio, where they had dined to celebrate Tommaso Venturi’s 18th birthday.