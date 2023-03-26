news-txt”>

(ANSA) – REGGIO CALABRIA, MAR 25 – Life imprisonment for Giuseppe Graviano and Rocco Santo Filippone. This is the verdict issued at the end of the closed session, which began this morning, by the Appeal Court of Assizes of Reggio Calabria at the conclusion of the ‘Ndrangheta massacre trial. Therefore, also on appeal, the first instance sentence issued by the Court of Assizes in July 2020 was confirmed. In recent weeks, during the indictment, the deputy prosecutor Giuseppe Lombardo had asked for a life sentence for both defendants. 7 hours the council chamber which confirmed the sentence of the first instance to life imprisonment for Giuseppe Graviano, the boss of Brancaccio, and Rocco Santo Filippone, considered a member of the Piromalli gang. Both were sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of the carabinieri Antonino Fava and Vincenzo Garofalo, part of the so-called continental massacres that bloodied the country in the first half of the 1990s. This is the thesis of the Dda of Reggio Calabria led by the prosecutor Giovanni Bombardieri. The Court of Assizes of Appeal, chaired by Bruno Muscolo Campagna) accepted the request of the assistant prosecutor Giuseppe Lombardo according to which “Filippone Rocco Santo and Graviano Giuseppe are guilty of all the crimes ascribed to them, beyond any reasonable doubt”. Together with the deputy prosecutor Walter Ignazitto, the pg Lombardo has initiated the trial asking for the reopening of the hearing investigation. In almost two years of hearings, in addition to the chief commissioner of the Dia Michelangelo Di Stefano, various collaborators of justice such as Girolamo Bruzzese and Marcello Fondacaro were heard. The sentence should have arrived on March 10 but that day an interception recorded by the carabinieri was instead acquired as part of the “Hybris” investigation in which a suspect, Francesco Adornato, revealed to another subject some details about a meeting that took place in Nicotera where the Calabrian mafia families have given their willingness to Cosa Nostra to participate in the massacres. The reasons for the sentence will be known within 90 days when the judges of Piazza Castello will file the reasons for the sentence.

