There were wins and losses for Austria’s Davis Cup players in their ATP Challenger finals on Sunday. Jurij Rodionov benefited from the resignation of Brit Liam Broady at the 118,000 euro hard court tournament in Biel with a score of 6:3.

Sebastian Ofner, on the other hand, missed the title by a hair’s breadth in Zadar (73,000 euros), as the Styrian missed a match point before losing to the Italian Alessandro Giannessi 4:6 7:5 6:7 (6/8).

Duo is getting closer to Thiem in the rankings

Ofner collects 50 ATP points and 5,820 euros in prize money, Rodionov is happy about 100 points and 16,020 euros. For both of them, this is reflected positively in the world rankings that will be published on Monday: Ofner moves up to 121st place (of 137), Rodionov to 126th place (of 131). You are closer to Dominic Thiem, currently the best Austrian, in 109th up to 33 or 48 points.

For Ofner it was his third season finale after Tenerife and Antalya, he still has to wait for the fourth Challenger title. Rodionov was delighted with his sixth Challenger title overall.