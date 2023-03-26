Bibras Natho will no longer play for the Israeli national team.

Source: Partizan

Bibras Natho (35) will say goodbye to the Israel national team. He will no longer play for the national team and the jersey he was in for 14 years. He will officially play his last match in Switzerland on March 28, and it will be his 89th match, of which he was a starter in 83.

The captain of the national team admitted that it is not easy for him. “I feel strange, I love my teammates, the coach, I feel good, but it’s important to know when to stop and save your body. I want to focus all my energy on Partizan. I want to extend my playing career and be there for another two or three years and make myself available to the team,” said Natho.

His compatriots pleasantly surprised him, he even cried in the dressing room, which can be seen in one photo. “I’m happy that everything turned out like this in the end. Thanks to the guys from the national team. A few days ago they organized a meeting for me and a video that almost brought me to tears,” concluded Natho.