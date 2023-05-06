Jelena Djokovic spoke out about the shooting in Belgrade Sports

Jelena Djokovic sent a message on Instagram after the bloody feast at the Belgrade school “Vladislav Ribnikar”.

Source: Profimedia

Jelena Djokovic, the wife of the best Serbian athlete of all time, Novak Djokovic, announced yesterday with a message on Instagram regarding the great tragedy that happened on Wednesday in Belgrade.

Thirteen-year-old student KK (13) killed eight students and a security guard at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” elementary school, and wounded seven more people, only two days later there was another bloody massacre in the villages near Mladenovac where UB (21) killed eight people and injured 14 more.

Novak’s wife shared a clip from the cartoon “Bambi” (1942) on Instagram to draw everyone’s attention to how important it is to raise children, but also to relate to other people. The video shows the mother reminding the son that his father gave him: “If you can’t say something nice, you better keep quiet.”

Source: Instagram/screenshot/jelenadjokovicndf