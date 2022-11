The ‘Ndrangheta law is back”. And the law, in Rho, the Bandiera family imposed it in their own way. “The ‘Ndrangheta law is back,” he reiterated the 74-year-old boss Gaetano. It was the spring of 2021, the clan wanted to punish former partner Marco Giordano, recently arrested with a pound of cocaine and released from prison. He had quarreled with his son Christian Flag for an alleged unpaid debt, but above all he was considered “an infamous”, someone who could sing.