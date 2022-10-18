(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) Nearly 100 new local infections in Guangdong, Hohhot still has the risk of causing a clustered epidemic

China News Agency, Beijing, October 18. Comprehensive news: 795 new cases of local infection of new coronary pneumonia (confirmed + asymptomatic) were added in mainland China on the 17th, which was less than 1,000 cases for 3 consecutive days, but higher than the previous day (716 cases) There has been an increase, affecting 27 provinces.

The local epidemic in mainland China is still scattered in more places

China‘s National Health Commission announced on the 18th that there were 250 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in mainland China on the 17th, including 42 imported cases and 208 local cases. There were 701 new cases of asymptomatic infections, including 114 imported cases and 587 local cases. No new deaths were reported.

As of 24:00 on the 17th, there are 4,413 confirmed cases in mainland China, a total of 5,226 deaths, and a total of 256,268 confirmed cases. There are currently 636 confirmed cases imported from abroad, with a total of 25,127 confirmed cases and no deaths.

Official data showed that there were 795 new cases of local infections in mainland China on the 17th, less than 1,000 cases for three consecutive days. Among them, 208 new local confirmed cases came from 21 provinces: 46 in Shanxi, 36 in Guangdong, 17 in Inner Mongolia, 16 in Hunan, 14 in Beijing, and 11 in Jiangsu.

There were 587 new cases of local asymptomatic infections that day, distributed in 27 provinces. Among them, there are 7 provinces with more than 30 new cases: 133 cases in Xinjiang, 61 cases in Guangdong, 43 cases in Hunan, 38 cases in Sichuan, 33 cases in Inner Mongolia, 32 cases in Hubei, and 31 cases in Shanxi.

Nearly 100 new cases of local infections in Guangdong

On the 17th, Guangdong Province added 36 local confirmed cases and 61 asymptomatic infections, and the daily increase in the number of local infections hit a new high since this month. The above-mentioned infected people involved Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Shantou, Foshan, Zhongshan, Qingyuan, Huizhou, Dongguan and other places, of which Guangzhou and Shenzhen are still the areas with the largest number of infected people.

Guangzhou City announced on the 18th that 59 new cases of local infections (16 confirmed cases and 43 asymptomatic cases) were added in the city on the 17th, of which 52 were quarantine observers, 6 cases were found in the investigation of key personnel in the control area, and 1 case was It is a close liaison of infected people from other provinces. Except for 1 close contact of an infected person from Guangzhou, the other 58 cases are related to the epidemic in Huadu District.

According to reports, the above-mentioned 59 infected people have all been transferred to the hospital for isolation and treatment in a closed-loop, and their condition is stable, and the relevant close contacts and epidemic-related places have been controlled. Many places in Huadu District, the main epidemic-related area, have been adjusted to risk areas, and social control has been strengthened.

According to Shenzhen, 20 new cases of local infections (10 confirmed cases and 10 asymptomatic cases) were added on the 17th, of which 14 cases were centralized isolation and home isolation personnel, 5 cases were key personnel in non-closed-loop management, and 1 case was Found in community screening. The trajectory of new cases involves Nanshan, Bao’an, Futian, and Longgang districts, and there is still a risk of social transmission.

There are multiple chains of transmission in Beijing, and Hohhot still has the risk of causing a cluster

Beijing announced on the 18th that there were 15 new local infections in the city on the 17th, 3 of which were found in social screening, and 3 asymptomatic people were transferred to confirmed cases; by 15:00 on the 18th, Beijing added another local infection. There are 23 cases of infection, all of whom are quarantined and observed.

According to reports, the current epidemic in Beijing has multiple chains of transmission, and the prevention and control situation is severe and complicated. In the past two days, there have been many school students among the newly infected people in Beijing. Beijing officials emphasized that it is necessary to strengthen the management of campus epidemic prevention, pay attention to the health education of teachers and students in schools, and urge students to strictly abide by normalized prevention and control measures.

Inner Mongolia added 17 local confirmed cases and 33 asymptomatic infections on the 17th. Since this month, a total of about 6,000 local infections have been reported, mainly from Hohhot.

Jiang Xiaofeng, an expert from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, said on the 18th that the number of infected people in Hohhot has continued to decline recently, but there are still a small number of infected people from low- and medium-risk areas, or even epidemic-free areas, indicating that the risk of community transmission of the epidemic in the city has not been completely block. Due to the rapid spread of the early epidemic to schools, shopping malls, restaurants, construction sites and other crowded places in a short period of time, based on the characteristics of the virus itself, the risk of causing a clustered epidemic in the city is still relatively high.

It is reported that Hohhot is currently adopting a strategy of “restricted flow + nucleic acid screening + antigen screening”, and continues to implement strict control requirements for residents in medium and low risk areas to stop the spread of the epidemic as soon as possible.

Shanxi Datong added 110 positive people in 24 hours, Luoyang Longmen Grottoes Scenic Spot is temporarily closed

On the 17th, Shanxi Province added 46 local confirmed cases and 31 asymptomatic infections, hitting a new high in the past five days.

According to a report from Datong City, Shanxi Province, from 18:00 on the 16th to 18:00 on the 17th, 110 new positive personnel were added in Datong City, including 96 staff members of a power locomotive depot. From 0:00 on September 28 to 18:00 on October 17, 362 local positive infections have been found in Datong City.

According to the Datong Municipal Health and Health Commission, as of 18:00 on the 17th, the city’s medium and high-risk areas involved more than 180,000 people. The city has opened 67 quarantine hotels and 4,902 people have been quarantined. At present, there are many new positive infections in Datong City every day, especially the number of infections in a power locomotive depot has surged. In view of the severe and complicated epidemic situation, Datong City decided to continue to extend the silent management time of the four districts of Pingcheng, Yungang, Xinrong, and Yunzhou (including Datong Economic and Technological Development Zone) until 6:00 on October 21.

The Longmen Grottoes Scenic Spot in Luoyang, Henan announced that according to the needs of epidemic prevention and control, in order to cooperate with the nucleic acid testing of all employees in Luoyang City, the Longmen Grottoes Scenic Spot will be closed from October 18 to 19. From the day when the park resumes on October 20, the maximum number of people entering the scenic spot will be adjusted to 50% of the maximum carrying capacity of the scenic spot. Prior to this, all scenic spots in Henan Songshan Scenic Area (Shaolin Scenic Spot, Songyang Scenic Spot, Zhongyue Scenic Spot) have been suspended from opening to the public since 0:00 on the 14th.

According to reports, since the National Day holiday, new local infections have appeared in many places in Henan Province. As of 24:00 on October 17, Henan Province currently has 99 local confirmed cases in the hospital and 325 local asymptomatic infections still under medical observation. (Finish)

