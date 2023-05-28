Nearly 1,000 pieces of monitoring data reflect the regularity of activities: Wolong, Sichuan Province captures the face of a white giant panda for the first time – Xinhua English.news.cn

6
- Nearly 1,000 monitoring data reflect activity patterns, Sichuan Wolong photographed the face of a white giant panda for the first time – Xinhua English.news.cn xinhuanet
- First announcement!The world’s only white giant panda has a full-face photo Outlook Oriental Weekly
- rare!The world’s only full-face photo of a white giant panda is released for the first time-Chinanews.com China News Network
- rare!The world’s only white giant panda’s full-face photo is released | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- Video | The white giant panda’s life in the wild is released to the researcher: It has survived in good health- International – Show you the world | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- View full coverage on Google News