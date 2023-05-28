Kala Marka will celebrate the Andean Amazonian New Year in Buenos Aires

Separately is one of the most important and outstanding cultural organizations that rescues and disseminates indigenous identity through works that address the values ​​of the peoples that inhabit the Plurinational State of Bolivia. They treasure the richest and purest native folklore of South America. Its origins date back to 1984, when in the city of La Paz, Bolivia, Aymara musicians Hugo Gutierrez and Rodolfo Choque They decided to form a duo with the intention of changing the folk music of their country. In their almost four decades of experience, they have dedicated themselves to the rescue, defense and dissemination of Andean-Amazonian cultures, as well as the socialization of their manifestations through song and dance, which encompass the genres of brunette, corporals, saya, tinku, tobas and huayño. This is rescued in songs that have become an essential part of the Bolivian public’s repertoire, being grouped into 12 albums. In recent years they have decided to create a cultural organization whose pillar, together with the band, is the Ballet Oficial Kala Marka. Directed by the prima ballerina Paola Miranda and with 12 dancersshare the centuries-old traditional dances of the Altiplano, the Valleys and the East of Bolivia.

He June 20th we enter them in the Luna Park Stadium (Madero 470, CABA) to celebrate with us the 5531 Andean Amazon New Year with a long concert that was carefully planned and organized in order to share a different experience with the local public (including many members of the Bolivian community) and that It will start at 6:30 p.m. since it will last more than three hours. Owners of a clarity in their concepts and in the way of facing this historical rescue proposal that is so popular, we talked via Zoom with the two founders of Kala Marka, Hugo and Rodolfo, and this is what they revealed.

These musicians and researchers, in charge of voice, charango and guitars the first, and voice and winds the second, will be accompanied by Didier Mamani – The Best Of Didier Mamani (acoustic guitar), Freddy Huanca (electric guitar), Edu Mendoza (low), Fernando Gutierrez (winds), Benjo Chambi (battery) and Jose Abreu (percussion). Together with the ballet, these musicians will celebrate the ritual Willka Kuti or “Return of the Sun” of the Aymara people. will have to Micaela Chauque as a guest artist. And there will be dances like

He fit It is a dance that represents a ritual confrontation that takes place in the towns of North Potosí and South Oruro Bolivia. The meaning of the word Tinku is "encounter" (from the Quechua word tinkuy, to meet).

tuffs, another Bolivian folk dance, which was created in Oruro for the carnival. The name "Tobas" has its origin in the Chaco Tarijeño of Bolivia and the meaning is integration of peoples.

He playing gameshas a ritual meaning for the Yampara people, from Tarabuco, Sucre, it is closely linked to the rainy season, abundance and harmony in gratitude to the deities and ancestors for a prosperous harvest.

