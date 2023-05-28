SAP: Ex-CEO McDermott declares war on software giants

Bill McDermott, former CEO of SAP. dpa

Bill McDermott wants to challenge his former employer SAP for pole position in the software sector in Germany, he says in an interview with the “Wirtschaftswoche”.

The former SAP CEO has doubled sales to $7.2 billion at his new employer ServiceNow since taking over as CEO.

ServiceNow is now worth more than $100 billion in the stock market.

Bill McDermott left a legacy in Germany. He was the CEO of SAP, the most important software group on the Dax, for around nine years. In 2016 he was the highest-earning CEO in Germany, with 11.6 million euros per year. Then came the farewell. McDermott now works as CEO at the software group Servicenow, which specializes in the automation and linking of business processes.

Since taking office in 2019, McDermott has doubled the software giant’s revenue to $7.2 billion, and the company is now worth $100 billion. In 2021, options landed McDermott in compensation of $165 million. Now McDermott is targeting Germany. He recently caused a stir with the purchase of the software startup G2K, in which the former treasurer of the FDP, Harald Christ, was invested. McDermott bought the startup for a high three-digit million amount, Christ earned a low three-digit million amount on the deal, Business Insider reported exclusively.

McDermott wants to become the software leader in Germany with ServiceNow and challenge SAP for pole position, he said in an interview with the “Wirtschaftswoche”. “Germany is mission-critical for us. I believe that we will be number 1 for business software in Germany. Maybe next to SAP,” McDermott tells the business magazine.

At the same time, he emphasizes in the interview that he still has a heart for SAP. However, ServiceNow has shown the fastest growth over the past few months, faster than Oracle, SAP or Salesforce, says McDermott. “I think we can maintain this pace,” says the ex-SAP CEO to “Wirtschaftswoche”.