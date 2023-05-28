Home » China’s first large civil aircraft makes its debut
The state aircraft manufacturer Comac wants to challenge Airbus and Boeing. His C919 twin-jet aircraft landed in Beijing on Sunday. It’s full of foreign technology.

The Comac C919 lands at Beijing International Airport around 12:30 p.m. local time on Sunday.

Jiang Qiming/Imago

China‘s first home-made large passenger plane successfully made its commercial debut on Sunday. China Eastern airline flew the C919 aircraft with a good 130 passengers on board from Shanghai to Beijing and back. The flight is an important milestone in the Chinese party state’s ambitions to have its own major civil aircraft manufacturer and to make the country as technologically independent as possible from other countries.

