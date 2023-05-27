Nearly $7.5 billion lost trade in Pereira due to the lack of natural gas

According to a survey carried out by the Pereira Chamber of Commerce of some 50 businessmen from the most affected sectors, it is estimated that close to 50% of the businesses are partially operating, and 29% have not been able to open their doors. A reduction in sales of more than half is projected in more than 60% of the establishments as a result of the natural gas supply cut in the region.

The economic impact is alarming. The study by the Chamber of Commerce indicates that about 2,500 million pesos per day were lost, or approximately 7,500 million pesos, during the three days, due to the reduction in commercial activity in sectors such as gastronomy, transportation, accommodation, clinics and laundromats.

“Concern is growing among businessmen,” says the study, because more than 50% of them state that they will not be able to maintain their operations for more days in the event of a new contingency with the supply of natural gas. In addition, an increase in the costs of goods and services is expected in case the situation continues.

Since last May 20, the suspension of natural gas service in the Coffee Region and the southwest of the country left 675,000 users affected, including residential, commercial, industrial, and vehicular. The Transportadora de Gas Internacional TGI SA ESP reported that the suspension was due to a preventive measure after detecting a risk on the Mariquita – Letras national highway, in the municipality of Herveo, Tolima.

The presence of gases and incandescent rock generated a temperature increase of 600°C, which led the transport company to isolate the exposed section. Although the industrial sector was not so affected, because it uses LPG (Liquid Petroleum Gas), supplied by tank cars, other sectors such as gastronomy, accommodation, fuel trade, clinics, laundries and transportation suffered serious consequences.

The Chamber of Commerce is also considering the possibility of requesting benefits if the situation persists: subsidies for energy and fuel consumption for the most affected sectors, business roundtables that promote productive chaining and reduce input costs, and campaigns against price speculation in moments of contingency.