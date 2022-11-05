[Epoch Times, November 05, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Xiao Lusheng reported) On November 5, Fan Yifei, deputy governor of the Central Bank of the Communist Party of China, was investigated and became the first tiger after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Fan Yifei used to be Wang Qishan’s “Chief Financial Officer” when he was in CCB.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China announced on the 5th that Fan Yifei, a member of the Party Committee and Vice President of the Central Bank of the Communist Party of China, was suspected of “serious violation of discipline and law” and is currently under review and investigation. Fan Yifei was investigated and became the first tiger after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

“Securities Times” reported on the 5th that Fan Yifei was taken away from his work unit on the afternoon of the 4th, and it was reported that he was “still in a meeting around noon that day.”

According to the report, Fan Yifei was taken away suddenly, and he had to attend an arranged meeting in the near future. However, a source said that rumors of an investigation into him have long existed.

Before Fan Yifei was sacked, the Central Bank of the Communist Party of China went through the eighth round of inspections of the 19th Central Committee. “Beijing Youth Daily” reported that in the past year or so, the news of Fan Yifei’s investigation has been circulated many times on the Internet. Two months before the fall, Fan Yifei also frequently appeared in public reports. For example, on the 9th of last month, when the central bank held an official appointment announcement meeting at China Gold Coin Group Co., Ltd., Fan Yifei attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

Fan Yifei, 58, holds a doctorate in economics from Renmin University of China and a master’s degree in international economics from Columbia University. From 1982 to 2010, he worked in China Construction Bank. From 2000 to 2010, he successively served as assistant to the president and vice president of CCB. In February 2015, he served as the vice president of the central bank until he was dismissed.

Fan Yifei used to be Wang Qishan’s old subordinate, “the chief financial officer”. From 1994 to 1997, when Wang Qishan served as the president of CCB, Fan Yifei served as assistant to the general manager and manager of the accounting department of CCB Trust and Investment Company, deputy director of the capital planning department and general manager of the financial accounting department of CCB Head Office.

In addition to Fan Yifei, Tian Huiyu, another old subordinate of Wang Qishan when he was under the construction of the Bank, was also sacked.

On October 8 this year, Tian Huiyu, former secretary of the Party Committee and former president of China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd., was double-opened. During Wang Qishan’s tenure as president of CCB, Tian Huiyu also worked in CCB and served as Wang Qishan’s secretary.

In addition, Dong Hong, the former deputy head of the inspection team of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, who has close ties to Wang Qishan, was also dealt with. In January this year, he was given a suspended death sentence for accepting bribes of 2 billion yuan.

Current politics commentator Yue Shan once said that as far as Dong Hong’s case is concerned, it shows that the CCP’s anti-corruption efforts have reached a dead end, and that the one-party dictatorship will not be abandoned, and the CCP’s officialdom will continue to rot. Shovel digging graves for the CCP regime.

Editor: