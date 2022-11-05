Olivier Giroud, one minute from the ninetieth, signs the 2-1 and saves a Devil who against Spezia was about to close the second consecutive championship game without a win. The Frenchman gets rid of the team, the coach and the whole Rossoneri world who was already bitterly observing a Napoli that had flown, up to that moment, at +8. Giroud takes care of it, at Tonali’s suggestion, with a crazy half overhead kick that drives San Siro crazy but above all keeps Milan in the wake of Spalletti’s men, who remain six steps above. Also regained the second place, given the concomitant defeat of Atalanta. A game full of emotions, starting with the draw of the Ligurians (after the first Rossoneri advantage of Hernandez) signed by Daniel Maldini under the eyes of father Paolo. Tu quoque … A match with two Rossoneri crosspieces and another ten clear scoring chances put together by the two teams. In the final red card for Giroud who, already warned, rejoiced by taking off his shirt. Spezia remains at zero points away from home.