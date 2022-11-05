the witness
Antonio Arcidiacono, owner of the Abruzzese trattoria pizzeria, is «angry, very much». The increase in energy costs has forced him to spend more time trying to make ends meet on astronomical bills instead of doing what he loves: welcoming customers, whether they are Pordenone doc or passing tourists.
Updated at
1 minute of reading
See also Implementation of "14+7" health management measures Zhejiang Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued an emergency reminder_Putian City, Fujian Province