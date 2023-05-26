Neiva Police speaks out before posters alluding to dissidents

On the morning of this Thursday, May 25, posters were posted on power poles in some sectors of commune 09, alluding to the alleged “Bloque Comandante Jorge Suárez Briseño” of the FARC.

The Neiva Metropolitan Police carried out a preliminary analysis of the poster by the Police Intelligence Section, and I clarify that it is not possible to affirm that it corresponds to an authentic and truthful communication from an Organized Illegal Armed Group. However, they will continue together with the Criminal Investigation Section and an interdisciplinary team of the National Police, “carrying out investigative activities with the purpose of determining the origin of the document as well as the identification and prosecution of its originators, whose objective is to generate fear and anxiety in the Huilense community”. the police said in the statement.

However, and taking into account the situation, which for the authorities constitutes a crime, the Command issued instructions in order to carry out preventive and control actions that allow minimizing any type of risk for the inhabitants of the capital of the department.

In short, the Metropolitan Police invited citizens to report and provide information that allows the identification of the persons responsible for this act, and any irregular situation that threatens security and coexistence, through line 123.